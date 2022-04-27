Harrogate Spring Water: James Cain to stand down as managing director

Mr Cain will be stepping down from management responsibilities after 15 years at the helm of the business. He remains, alongside the Cain family, as minority shareholder in Harrogate Spring Water.

He will be replaced as Managing Director by Richard Hall, who is currently a Vice President within Danone’s UK & Ireland business and brings decades of experience of leadership of beverage brands across Asia and Europe. Richard has previously held the roles of President, Waters at Danone Japan and President, Evian and Volvic at Danone Asia Pacific. He will take on the leadership of Harrogate Spring Water alongside his role of General Secretary, Danone UK & Ireland.

Mr Cain said “Following two years transitioning into the Danone family, it is now the right time for me to hand over the baton after more than 15 years and allow the business to continue to evolve and flourish as part of the new organisation.

James Cain is standing down.

“During my time with Harrogate Spring Water, I have been immensely proud of the brands that we have created as well as the people who have been a part of our journey, helping to build a business and continue a legacy in revitalising the town’s illustrious spa heritage.”

James Mayer, President UK & Ireland at parent company Danone said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with James. We’re enormously grateful for his hard work and the dedication he’s shown not only to Harrogate Spring Water but also to the Natural Source Water category.”

Commenting on his appointment, Richard Hall said: “This is a hugely exciting time for waters in the UK. We are seeing very strong regrowth as people seek healthy hydration as they get on the move and meet others again, and as the UK’s number one water brand in hospitality and food services, Harrogate Spring Water is ideally placed for further post-pandemic growth.

“Harrogate Spring Water is a great brand with great heritage and is a very important part of Danone’s UK water business. It will be my privilege to lead the operation as we look to grow further and take the Harrogate Spring Water brand to more venues and consumers in 2022.”