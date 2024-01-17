Harrogate's Cardale Asset Management changes name ahead of expansion drive
The company, which was acquired by Titan Wealth in 2022, has now been rebranded as Titan Private Wealth.
The investment management business providing portfolio management to private clients, pension schemes, charities, corporates and intermediaries across the UK.
Titan Private Wealth specialises in equity based investing and has more than 2,700 discretionary clients and over £2bn of assets under management.
A spokesperson said: “Titan Private Wealth is planning a significant increase in staff and client numbers in the coming years and will shortly move to a new building in Harrogate.
“This will provide double the existing floor space to accommodate the existing team and a wide range of client facing and support roles currently being recruited for, including Senior Investment Managers, Operations Admin and Admin staff.”
Mark Puleikis, Chief Executive of Titan Private Wealth, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for the team.
"Thanks to Titan Wealth’s support, we will accelerate our growth and continue to operate a dynamic business model, ensuring we can move quickly to maximise opportunities for our clients.”
James Kaberry, Joint-CEO of Titan Wealth Group, said: “Thanks to Mark and his team’s outstanding leadership, and genuinely differentiated approach, Titan Private Wealth’s funds have outperformed the market while also offering great value to clients.
"The newly rebranded business delivers new possibilities to Titan Wealth Group and adds to our existing high-quality asset management offering.
"We look forward to seeing the business continue to grow and succeed in this next phase as Titan Private Wealth.”
A spokesperson added: “Titan Private Wealth takes a bottom-up approach to investment and invests across multiple asset classes, predominantly in fixed income and equities, including direct equity investments, as well as providing clients with exposure to cash, property and alternatives such as absolute return, private equity and infrastructure.”
