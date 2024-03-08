Rooster’s said it had raised a “substantial amount” of new capital from a private investor to support the acquisition and its plans for growth.

Daleside, which is also based in Harrogate, will continue to operate as a separate company with its existing staff and brew its range of beers, which includes the likes of Monkey Wrench and Morocco Ale and Daleside Blonde.

A spokesman said: “The operation of the Daleside business will, in due course, transfer and fill spare capacity at Rooster’s brewery in Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

(Left) Ian Fozard, Rooster’s Chairman is pictured with Eric Lucas, Daleside’s Managing Director. (Photo supplied on behalf of Rooster's)

"However, the two businesses will continue to trade separately within their respective markets with the Daleside portfolio of beers brewed by their existing team, using their own dedicated strain of yeast to maintain the unique flavour of their beers.”

Daleside Brewery was founded in 1991 by Bill Witty, who died in 2007. Eric Lucas joined the brewery in 1993, eventually becoming Managing Director.

The spokesman said: “Following the change of ownership, Eric and his fellow shareholders are stepping down from the business to enjoy retirement.”

Ian Fozard, Rooster’s Chairman, said: “We are delighted to enable the Daleside business to continue beyond Eric’s retirement. We know the business and the team well and, with only a few miles between us, have helped each other countless times out over the years.

"In addition, my son Oliver, Rooster’s Head Brewer, did his apprenticeship and cut his teeth in the world of brewing at Daleside in the early 2000’s, while I was also a good friend of the Daleside founder, Bill Witty.”

Eric Lucas, Daleside’s Managing Director, said “I’m delighted that the long-term future of Daleside Brewery, its team and its brands have been secured and will remain in Harrogate with the highly respected and acclaimed Rooster’s Brewery. Being with Daleside has been an astonishing and enjoyable journey.”

"On behalf of myself and my fellow owners, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed and has been part of this great Daleside experience.”

Corporate Finance adviser to Rooster’s was Miles Stanyard of ParkHill Corporate Finance who said it had been a pleasure to work with Mr Fozard again.

He added: “The transaction provides a positive outlook for all parties including the staff of both businesses. This is a deal I was proud to support.”

Adrian Ballam and Rachael Sykes of Ward Hadaway's Leeds Corporate Team provided legal advice to Rooster's. Mr Ballam commented, "Ward Hadaway is proud to have played a role in this local good news story.

"The acquisition of Daleside Brewery means an exciting new chapter for this longstanding business whose traditional beer brands complement Rooster's respected brands in the local and national beer market.