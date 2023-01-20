Harry should focus his efforts on being a healing influence: Bird Lovegod

What relevance has Christianity today? To real people, to even one life? Let’s consider a certain young man who felt like a spare in his own family it would seem.

The first thing is forgiveness. Which takes serious effort over and over again. Forgiveness is a spiritual practice, the psyche spits up poison, and the conscious self must refuse to act on it and instead treat it as a reminder to focus on Jesus.

He might also be feeling in need of forgiveness himself. Being in combat, killing people, this is serious and traumatic. The death of his mother. The peculiarity of his upbringing. He’s suffered. And caused suffering. Just like everyone else.

There’s a whole world in pain, and he is part of it. He will hopefully focus his efforts on being a healing influence. He has access to the media, access to every charity in the world. He is a multi millionaire and has access to every millionaire and billionaire in the world, pretty much. He has the resources to heal and transform and save lives at a scale that would qualify him as a living saint. Imagine he was like the Queen, but rather than serving two Crowns, as she must, he is liberated to serve only the One. The world needs him.

File photo dated 25/12/2017 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.”

Perhaps one day he will focus efforts on feeding the hundreds of millions of malnourished people in the world. And in doing so bringing attention and succor to their plight.

“I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink.”

There’s some two billion people in the world without safe drinking water. Perhaps he will focus on this, and leave in his wake a legacy of wellness and health and betterment of living. The humblest thing on earth is a cup of water.

“I was a stranger and you invited me in.”

He could become a man who brings together others with the intention of peacemaking. Inviting those who are in conflict to his home, to nurture peace between them. Be they warring gangs or political opponents or religious rivals. “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

“I needed clothes and you clothed me.”

California has the highest rate of homelessness in the US, 30 per cent of all homeless people, over 100,000 of them, for whom there is the opportunity to provide clean warm suitable clothes for. He could have his own range, with a Crown on, just to be given to the needy. Perhaps a Crown of thorns. “As you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”

“I was sick and you looked after me.”

There’s a vast sea of human suffering. Billions of people, a world of sickness and suffering to be alleviated. They are everywhere.

“I was in prison and you came to visit me.”

How many people are in prison in the US? Two million. How many all over the world? Many times that number. Maybe he will one day choose to visit some of them, support them, love them, give them hope and belief in a better future and change their hearts.

He could do all this. Or any variation of it. And more. He could bring together an army of people to do this, even bringing all the injured ex forces guys with him. Such unlimited potential to do world-changing good at a scale that would make everyone proud of him and wanting to follow in his footsteps in whatever humble way is individually possible.