Harworth lets unit at its flagship Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham

Land regeneration firm Harworth Group has let one of the two remaining units at its flagship Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) site in Rotherham.

Safety Engineering Products, a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of height safety equipment, has taken a 10-year lease on Harworth’s 13,223 sq ft Unit 5B.

The firm is expanding its present Sheffield operation and will be moving into the unit in the spring as part of its plan to increase production following successful projects at Battersea Power Station and Canary Wharf.

The deal means that only one unit – the 17,359 sq ft Unit 5A - remains to let at the AMP.

Harworth has now built 1.5m sq ft of its 2.1m sq ft consent. It is targeting manufacturing businesses that want to be close to the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and existing occupiers at the park, which include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, McLaren Automotive and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

The AMP forms part of Waverley, Yorkshire’s largest ever brownfield redevelopment set over 750 acres. The park has already delivered 900 new homes of a 4,000 home consent and will deliver a range of new community and leisure facilities.

Some 2,000 people now work at the AMP, four times the number that worked at the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking Works that occupied the site over three decades ago. It is expected to deliver a total of 3,500 high-value jobs once fully developed.

Harworth will spend the rest of 2020 promoting its remaining unit and the other 37 acres of available land. Gent Visick and Knight Frank are acting as agents for the development.

Peter Henry, director of Yorkshire & Central at Harworth Group, said: “Our vision for Waverley was to create Yorkshire’s biggest and best new community and the delivery of space to support the growth of a quality local manufacturer firmly fits within this.

“We now have further land available for the AMP’s next phases and ultimately we want to attract further original equipment manufacturers and their supply chains to be part of its ongoing success.”

Mark Richardson, managing director of Safety Engineering Products, said: “Safety Engineering Products are excited to relocate the business to the prestigious Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham. The new 13,000 square foot unit will enable us to sustain and increase the growth of business we have seen in the past 18 months.”

Tim Powner, asset manager at Harworth Group, added: “This is an excellent deal for all parties, supporting Safety Engineering Products’ growth whilst delivering a long-term income stream to Harworth that pays for the overheads of our business.

“Reported demand at the AMP from occupiers wanting to be close to the University of Sheffield’s AMRC is strong and we expect to let our remaining unit in short order.”

Gent Visick acted as letting agent and Keebles acted as Harworth’s lawyers on the deal.

Dan Walker, chartered surveyor at Gent Visick, said: “The lack of quality new supply in the region, combined with the high quality of the units at R-evolution, was a perfect fit for Safety Engineering’s business.

“Unit 5A is the last remaining building of a high quality energy efficient scheme, benefitting from a clear height of 7 metres, and we’ve already had strong interest in the first month of this year.”