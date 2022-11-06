Hat-trick of new retailers sign leases at The Broadway creating 33 new jobs

Jack & Jones, Muffin Break and Ramsdens have begun fitting out units in The Broadway shopping centre in Bradford.

Taking the total number of new leases at the centre in 2022 to seven, The Broadway aims to continue to drive forward negotiations with further new retailers to increase on that figure before the end of the year.

Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway, said: “As the festive period approaches I’m delighted to announce a host of new retailers that have signed leases and will be open ready for seasonal shopping.

The Broadway Shopping Centre in Bradford

“Notably, The Broadway is continuing to attract new retailers to the city as we welcome Muffin Break and Jack & Jones. Ensuring that The Broadway brings new and exciting retailers to Bradford is a huge priority. As the city gears up for the City of Culture 2025 and with transformational plans underway all over the city now is the time for Bradford to step up and really showcase what a dynamic city it is.”

Muffin Break will create 15 new jobs as it opens in a 1,758 sqft unit in the Charles Street Mall. Taking a 2,225 sqft unit in the Petergate Mall, Jack & Jones will create 10 new jobs at Yorkshire’s second Jack & Jones shop.

Ramsdens is taking a 438 sqft unit in a move that will see it create eight new jobs locally.