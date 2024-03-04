All Sections
Haven Primrose Valley: Name revealed of new £1.1m Wetherspoon pub opening at holiday park

The first Wetherspoon pub at a holiday park is to open its doors in Yorkshire this Friday.
By Chris Burn
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:17 GMT

The pub, called The Five Stones, is opening at Haven’s Primrose Valley holiday park following a £1.1m investment in refurbishing an existing bar on the site.

Pub manager Andy Milner said: “We’re really excited to start the season by opening the doors of our brand-new pub to our owners and holidaymakers.”

Wetherspoon commercial director, Michael Barron, added: “We are delighted to be opening at Primrose Valley holiday park. We are confident that owners and holidaymakers will welcome the pub and that it will be a great addition for the park.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

