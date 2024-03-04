Haven Primrose Valley: Name revealed of new £1.1m Wetherspoon pub opening at holiday park
The pub, called The Five Stones, is opening at Haven’s Primrose Valley holiday park following a £1.1m investment in refurbishing an existing bar on the site.
Pub manager Andy Milner said: “We’re really excited to start the season by opening the doors of our brand-new pub to our owners and holidaymakers.”
Wetherspoon commercial director, Michael Barron, added: “We are delighted to be opening at Primrose Valley holiday park. We are confident that owners and holidaymakers will welcome the pub and that it will be a great addition for the park.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.