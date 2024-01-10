A new £1.1m Wetherspoon pub is to open at a Yorkshire holiday park in March as part of a new commercial partnership.

The pub operator has signed an exclusive agreement with Haven to operate at the latter firm’s holiday parks.

The first venture between the two companies will see a pub open at the Haven Primrose Valley Holiday Park in Filey, North Yorkshire. The new venue is due to open in March.

Haven is the first and only UK holiday park operator to enter a commercial partnership with JD Wetherspoon, which has more than 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland.

An artist's impression of the planned new pub

Officials said £1.1m is being invested in the new Primrose Valley pub, with the partnership part of a wider £4m investment by Haven in expanding its food and drink offering this year.

Peter Blake, Chief Operating Officer at Haven, said: “We are thrilled to be the first holiday provider to partner with one of the UK’s leading and much-loved pub operators.

"This new venture underlines our dedication to growing our food and beverage partnerships and offering for our holidaymakers and holiday home owners.”

Michael Barron, Commercial Director of Wetherspoon, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Haven and are confident that the pub will prove popular with holidaymakers.”

Acquired by asset manager Blackstone in 2021, Haven has invested over £410 million in its parks in the last three years.

The holiday company has 41 parks across the UK and more Wetherspoon pubs are planned at its venues as part of the new agreement.

In its most recent trading update in November, JD Wetherspoon revealed a jump in sales.

It witnessed a 9.5 per cent rise in like-for-like sales over the 14 weeks to November 5.

This growth was particularly driven by a 10.7 per cent increase in its bar sales.

Wetherspoons chairman Sir Tim Martin said at the time that inflation pressures “have eased” in recent months but stressed that inflationary pressures are still high above pre-pandemic levels, “putting pressure on suppliers and the wider economy”.

He added: “Sales in the first 14 weeks of the financial year have continued the pattern of gradual improvement which has followed the ending of lockdowns and restrictions.

“The company is increasing investment in existing pubs in the current financial year to approximately £70 million.”

It was recently announced that Mr Martin was being knighted in recognition of his business achievements with the pub giant.

It came amid reports a Government minister pushed for his nomination to reward his Brexit campaigning.

Sir Tim, who was knighted for services to hospitality and culture, said: “I’d like to think that (the knighthood) is not for my rarely disclosed political views – I hope it is for what it says on the tin.”

Sir Tim built up the pub group after buying his first venue in Muswell Hill, London, in 1979.