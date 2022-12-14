Health and Safety England calls on employers to keep staff safe amid level three cold weather alert

Health and Safety England has issued a call to remind employers of their responsibilities to keep workers safe as cold weather continues to affect large parts of the country.

The warning comes as the Met Office has issued a level three cold weather alert for large areas of the UK.

The workplace regulator is stressing the importance of protecting workers during the cold weather.

John Rowe, head of operational strategy, said: “We’re calling on all employers to take a sensible approach during the cold weather we are experiencing.

“There are lots of jobs that will be more difficult in the current conditions.

“Most employers will recognise this and make appropriate accommodations for their staff. That is the right thing to do.

“It’s also important employers ensure staff are working in a reasonable temperature.

"People working in uncomfortably cold environments are less likely to perform well and more likely to behave unsafely because their ability to make good decisions deteriorates.”

The Met Office note that although current temperatures are not exceptional for UK winters, this is the “significant and widespread” spell of low temperature since last February.

Temperatures in indoor workplaces are covered by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992.

The regulations place a legal obligation on employers to provide a “reasonable” temperature in the workplace.

All employers are expected to ensure indoor workplaces are kept at a reasonable temperature.

The Approved Code of Practice suggests the minimum temperature should normally be at least 16 degrees Celsius.

If an employee’s work involves rigorous physical effort, the temperature should be at least 13 degrees Celsius.

John Rowe added: “Complying with the code of practice is the right thing for an employer to do.