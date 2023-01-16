A health organisation boss has been appointed as the new chair of the South Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Richard Stubbs takes over from Lucy Nickson, who has served as South Yorkshire LEP Board Interim Chair since January 2022. The LEP is responsible for representing private-sector businesses and setting the strategic direction for economic growth in South Yorkshire.

Mr Stubbs is CEO of the Yorkshire & Humber AHSN (Yorkshire and Humber Academic Health Science Network), an organisation that supports the NHS to develop and adopt innovation that improves patient care.

He also chairs the Strategic Advisory Board for the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University, is a Director of the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and is a Board Trustee of Maltby Learning Trust.

Richard Stubbs has been appointed to the role.

Mr Stubbs said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed as Chair of South Yorkshire LEP. I am looking forward to continuing the work we’ve already been doing to make a positive impact in the local economy and community.”