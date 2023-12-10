Hearing clinic firm makes donation as Yorkshire food banks face record demand

Staff at Hidden Hearing clinics across Yorkshire have come together to donate food to the Trussell Trust food bank charity this month as it warns of a Christmas and New Year of unprecedented high demand.

Over 150KG of essential supplies for emergency food parcels has been donated to the Leeds South and East Food Bank by staff at Hidden Hearing, a specialist provider of free hearing tests and technology.

Last winter, Trussell Trust food banks across the country supported more than 220,000 children with emergency food and 225,000 people who needed to use a food bank for the first time. The charity anticipates these numbers will be even higher this year and is expecting to provide over one million emergency food parcels across its food bank network between December 2023 and February 2024.

Wendy Doyle, operations manager at Leeds South and East Food Ban, said: “Food donation levels have remained stable compared to last year, but for many food banks the increase in people needing emergency support is outstripping donations. The cost of living crisis is driving record numbers of people on the lowest incomes to food banks.”