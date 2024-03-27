Heart of the City: new barber shop and training academy announced for Sheffield centre development
Part of Heart of the City – the flagship city centre development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and their Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry – the new “high-class” barbers and training academy will be located on Pinstone Street. The new location set to become the award winning firm’s flagship store – following a relocation from Devonshire Street.
It will remain the second barbers by the group, Savills Barbers Ltd, alongside the Bricky Row Barbershop in Totley, Sheffield.
Joth Davies of Savills Barbers said: “We are investing a significant amount into the Pinstone Street barber shop and the interior will reflect this, inspiring our customers with a unique experience when they step through the doors. Our list of services will increase too. We will retain all the Savills’ signature services but will be offering new services alongside these.
“There is a buzz of anticipation in Sheffield right now and we are thrilled to be relocating to the heart of the re-energised Sheffield city centre.
By moving to the new location, Savills Barbers will also significantly increase its floor space to allow the relaunch of its barbering academy. The Savills Academy will also be expanding its training, offering apprenticeships, NVQ Qualifications and Advanced skills training.
