Situated at the foot of Pen-y-ghent, the starting point of the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, the Helwith Bridge Inn was preiviously owned and operated by Paul and Carol Stott.

The couple said: “It is with a sad heart that we have to let you all know that we have sold the pub. We have decided to retire after over 10 years of wonderful times. We would like to wish the new owners all our best for the future.”

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has successfully completed the sale of the pub to experienced operators and business partners, Raaj Fatania and Dean Dodd, who recently sold their pub in the Midlands to move to Yorkshire.

They said, “We are delighted to be taking over the Helwith Bridge Inn from Paul and Carol. We strive to continue the great traditions of this wonderful pub and make it our home.

"The pub is open and trading right away, so we hope to see everyone there very soon.”