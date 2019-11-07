Working behind the counter of a post office was so enjoyable, that Susan Staines decided to buy the business.

That was ten years ago. Now Susan is preparing to retire and give new owners the chance to enjoy the same benefits of running a local post office as she has had.

Susan has been able to enjoy a flexible approach to running the business

It could be the best move ever for the new owners. For the community post office has recently cashed in on decisions by local banks to shut up shop in the area.

Hemlington Post Office has seen business thrive since the nearby banks closed and become busier than ever.

Said Susan: “The post office is right at the heart of the community – for some of the older residents, it’s a lifeline.

“Getting to the nearest bank means travelling to Middlesbrough, so most people do their banking with us.”

That doesn’t mean the owner having to work flat out. For thanks to loyal staff to step in, Susan has been able to enjoy a flexible approach to running the business, taking time off when she wants.

She took over the business ten years ago after working behind the counter for 27 years.

“It hadn’t occurred to me to be the boss until the last owner decided he wanted to sell.

“I was worried someone would come in and I might not have a job… so I decided to take it on.

“It worked out really well,” she said. “I have enjoyed being my own boss, taking time off when I wanted or needed it, and knowing I could trust the staff I had to run it when I wasn’t there.

“It’s an ideal way of life for someone with young children who needs to nip off for the school run, or someone who just wants to have their own business that they know will do well.”

As well as all the traditional and modern main post office services, Hemlington Post Office has a shop area selling stationery supplies and cards, sweets and National Lottery tickets.

According to Susan, there could be scope for the new owners to move into selling hardware – she has noticed rising demand from local shoppers seeking basic hardware goods.

Located in a busy shopping area, the post office – with its protected counter – and shop currently opens for five and half days a week but, again, new owners might want to extend the shop’s opening hours.

