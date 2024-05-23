Henry Boot agrees sale of retirement development on former Terry's chocolate factory in York

HBD and McCarthy Stone entered a partnership in 2019 and have subsequently promoted the site through the planning process together, achieving consent on appeal in March 2024 for a 72-home Retirement Living PLUS scheme.

The statement added: “HBD will now work with McCarthy Stone to finish preparing the site for development, in line with its remaining contractual obligations, which is anticipated to complete in Q4 (the fourth quarter) of 2024. McCarthy Stone will solely lead on the development of the purpose-built retirement accommodation.

“The new retirement community marks the final phase of HBD's award winning 27 acre development, which included the transformation of the former 160,000 sq ft Terry's Chocolate factory into 163 premium apartments. The wider site is also now home to the Brainkind Neurological Centre, which supports people recovering from complex brain injuries."

Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot, commented: "Securing planning permission and agreeing the sale to McCarthy Stone of the last remaining land site at The Chocolate Works will bring much needed retirement living in York." (Photo supplied by Henry Boot/James Bastable)

Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot, commented: "Securing planning permission and agreeing the sale to McCarthy Stone of the last remaining land site at The Chocolate Works will bring much needed retirement living in York, helping address the huge demand for specialist retirement accommodation that exists right across the country.