It recorded a 5.3 per cent increase in revenue to £359.4m in the year ended December 31 2023, which it said was driven by land disposals, property development and housing completions.

The profit before tax was £37.3m, compared with £45.6m the previous year, which Henry Boot said was in line with market expectations “and supported by our focus on high quality land and development in prime locations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to accompany the results, the group said: “We have confidence in the long-term fundamentals of our key markets, with growing conviction that our concentration on prime, high quality buildings and projects together with our focus on developments with strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials will reward us with improved liquidity and enhanced returns.

Henry Boot, the land promotion, property investment and development company, said it was well-positioned for a market recovery after delivering a “resilient performance” over the last financial year. (Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

It added: "Our balance sheet remains rock solid and, with agreed terms from our banks on renewing and enlarging our facilities expected to be in place during Q2 24 (the second quarter of 2024), we have the resources to continue to grow the business in line with our medium term targets.”

Tim Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our focus on high quality land, commercial property development and housebuilding in prime locations meant that demand for our premium products remained resilient and allowed Henry Boot to perform relatively well against a backdrop of a slowing economy, rising interest rates, high inflation and decreasing volumes in our key markets.

“We are not immune from the challenges that the UK economy presents to the near-term trading environment and as previously reported, we expect a lag in performance in the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “ However, the outlook for both inflation and interest rates is improving and it's beginning to feel as though the UK economy has turned a corner, with recent reductions in mortgage rates also pointing towards a hopefully brighter future.

"With this in mind, and given the group's continued strong financial position, we remain confident in achieving our medium term growth and return targets, as reflected in the 10 per cent dividend increase we have announced today."

Commenting on the results, analysts at Panmure Gordon said near-term prospects will be impacted by the challenged macro environment and the phasing of activity.

The note added: “However, the team is seeing broadening interest from housebuilders for consented land. Elsewhere, the opportunities within developments remain intact and the group’s asset value continues to be robust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Confidence in the group’s medium-term growth opportunities remains strong, plus the solid balance sheet, has led to management proposing a 10 per cent uplift in the dividend.”