Henry Boot reports a strong recovery as profits treble

Henry Boot has been working on The Glass Works, the Barnsley town centre redevelopment

The Sheffield-based firm said pre-tax profits more than trebled to £23m in the six months to June 30, up from £7m the previous year, supported by a recovery in demand across its operations.

This was ahead of management expectations and was driven by strong demand from both investors and occupiers in the industrial and logistics market.

It has actively invested in its key markets, with a total of £55m invested, in line with its strategic ambitions.

Revenue rose 19 per cent to £129m, as demand increased across its three key markets

The group has declared a 2.42p interim dividend, an increase of 10 per cent, which it said reflects its strong operational performance.

The land promotion business sold 2,288 plots, up from 2,000 last December. The land bank has now increased to 92,253 plots, including 13,273 plots with planning permission.

Its Stonebridge Homes division is on track with its annual sales target, securing 85 per cent of the annual target in the first half, supported by a buoyant housing market. The total owned and controlled land bank is now 1,125 units.

Henry Boot said its construction business is performing ahead of expectations, securing over 100 per cent of its 2021 order book (68 per cent in the public sector) in the first half.

The firm reported a good start to the second half, with a full order book and forward sales in land, development and housebuilding, as well as, launching its Net Zero Carbon Framework and establishing a Responsible Business Committee.

Henry Boot's chief executive, Tim Roberts, said: “The business has performed well, responding to growing demand within our key markets.