Hentons to create four new jobs following expansion in Thirsk

Four new jobs are to be created following the expansion of accountancy firm Hentons’ presence in North Yorkshire.

The firm has announced the recruitment following the completion of an office refurbishment in Thirsk.

Penny Sanderson, a specialist manager with expertise in dealing with farming and landed estate clients, has already been appointed to lead operations at the Thirsk office.

Ms Sanderson is from a farming background, and her husband is a farm manager, giving her a full understanding of the challenges that farmers face. Ms Sanderson has over 25 years of experience in the agriculture sector.

Ms Sanderson will not only help farmers meet the challenges of filing VAT tax returns online but will also be helping them to use the data to operate more efficiently.

A spokesperson for Hentons claimed that the majority of farmers are not prepared for the move to a digital tax system this month.

Ian Wallace, a consultant at Hentons, said: “By increasing our presence in North Yorkshire and expanding the team further, we are providing a much-needed service designed to meet the complex business needs of the surrounding farming community.

“We provide invaluable support from teams of specialists who understand what is required. For many rural business operators, the move to digital taxation and real-time reporting could prove to be a major headache, but we believe that with Hentons guiding them through it, this also presents a great opportunity for farmers to run their businesses more profitably and efficiently with the increased availability of management information .”