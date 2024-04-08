Hepworth Tailors: Former home of famous Leeds business enjoys new lease of life
Circus now occupies 3,600 sq ft in the 25,000 sq ft building, on the corner of Wellington Street and Thirsk Row.
Tailors Corner, formerly known as Wellington Park House, was bought by the property developers Boultbee Brooks in 2018.
Victoria Harris of global property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, who are marketing Tailors Corner, commented: “This new deal, which sees Circus PPC doubling its space within Tailors Corners, is a resounding endorsement of Boultbee Brooks’ substantial investment in this building. This building is steeped in history; it was formerly a fabric and garment warehouse with retail space at street level.”
Rick Tobin, Managing Director of Circus PPC commented: “Since we moved into Tailors Corner back in 2022, we’ve seen huge growth in the agency. We’re in a prime position in Leeds city centre that we know our team love, and has helped us to recruit further, so taking over a larger space just a couple of floors down made total sense.”
Wellington Park House was originally built in 1881 for Hepworth Tailors but was badly damaged by the "Great Fire of Leeds” in July 1906. It was subsequently completely rebuilt and continued to be occupied by Hepworths, the forerunners of Next, until the 1920s.
The joint marketing agent for Tailors Corner, alongside Knight Frank, is the Leeds office of Savills and Carter Towler.
