Here’s the Yorkshire town where Nando’s is opening a new restaurant

RESTAURANT group Nando’s is opening its first restaurant in Barnsley.

The new restaurant will be part of The Glass Works development.

Nando’s will be based in the same block as Superbowl UK - a bowling, laser quest and soft play centre – as one of seven new restaurants in the development.

Peter Atkinson from Nando’s said: “We are delighted to be part of this important new development in Barnsley town centre and look forward to opening the doors to our first restaurant in the town. I have no doubt this final part of the development will give a major boost to the town’s leisure offer and we are very pleased that we can now be part of it.”

Coun Tim Cheetham, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place at Barnsley Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Nando’s will open its first Barnsley restaurant as part of The Glass Works.

“Nando’s is a huge name – not just in this country, but world-wide, and we’re thrilled it has chosen to expand into Barnsley. This is exciting news for local people. Nando’s has always been at the top of the wish list for local people and we’re happy to have delivered in bringing the chain to the town.”

Paul Sargent, Chief Executive and Co-founder of Glass Works development partner Queensberry, said: “We have received lots of interest in The Glass Works, with many national food and drinks chains keen to be part of this transformational development. We are delighted to get Nando’s signed up as the first major restaurant chain in the scheme. They were always one of our primary targets, and following public consultation feedback, we know it will go down well with the people of Barnsley.

“Sitting alongside Cineworld and Superbowl UK, you can really start to get a feel for how impactful the new leisure offer is going to be for the town and we’re sure families are very excited to start enjoying a day or evening out again in the town centre.”

The Glass Works is the £180 million development scheme funded by Barnsley Council that is set to regenerate the heart of the town centre. The refurbished Barnsley Market opened late last year with the new state-of-the-art Library @ the Lightbox now open. Market Kitchen – an independent food court – will open its doors this autumn. The second phase of the development, which will include 26 new retail units and seven restaurants, is underway. This work will also see the delivery of the scheme’s two key leisure anchors, Cineworld and Superbowl UK. The entire scheme, including Nando’s, is on track for completion in 2021.