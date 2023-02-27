A major McDonald’s fast food restaurant has asked Sheffield Council to extend its opening times to 24 hours, every day of the week.

The restaurant at 20 to 22 High Street, in the city centre, has operated for more than 20 years and is popular with day-time customers, early risers and late night revellers.

The fast food giant now wants unrestricted opening hours after gradually increasing its times over the past two decades.

Currently, it is open from 5am until 2am between Sundays and Thursdays and 5am until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

High Street McDonald’s in Yorkshire applies for 24/7 opening hours to keep up with nightlife revellers

In a statement provided with the plans, agents Savills – on behalf of McDonald’s – said a security guard protected the premises from anti-social behaviour every night and since the latest longer opening times, there have been no noise complaints.

They added: “The proposed extension is required to ensure that the restaurant is better able to meet the demands of its established customer base and enhance its overall efficiency.

“The proposed development will have a series of positive impacts that contribute towards meeting the local and national policy objectives relating to economic growth and job creation.

“The extension of operating hours for the restaurant will create additional employment positions and additional working hours for existing employees at the site. These positions help to reduce unemployment and increase earnings and disposable income which benefit other businesses.”

So far, no members of the public have commented on the plans.