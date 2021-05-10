Highly accurate Yorkshire Covid test should be available on the market within days

Dr Alastair Smith, chief executive of Avacta

The Wetherby-based group said it will be the most sensitive lateral flow test available.

It is in talks with the Department of Health to roll out its test in the UK and it is also in active discussion with distributors in 25 EU markets.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avacta said a Declaration of Conformity for CE mark of its AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test for professional use has been submitted to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The group has developed a SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test using its Affimer platform to detect the coronavirus spike antigen. Affimers are Avacta’s high-tech alternative to antibodies.

Avacta recently announced data from a clinical study on 98 positive Covid-19 samples that demonstrated "excellent" performance in identifying the SARS-CoV-2 virus across a broad range of viral loads.

The group expects to receive confirmation of the registration of the AffiDX in-vitro diagnostic device in the coming days, which will allow the group to immediately place the test on the market.

Dr Alastair Smith, chief executive of Avacta, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have reached this significant milestone for the diagnostics division and Avacta Group.

“I am very proud of the quality and performance of Avacta’s AffiDX antigen test.

"As part of the recent clinical study the same clinical samples were tested with two leading, commercially available lateral flow antigen tests, and the data show that the AffiDX test had better clinical sensitivity across the range of Ct values tested and, in particular, at lower viral loads.