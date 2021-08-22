Historic Bradford building named after Sir Titus Salt to be turned into community hub by charitable group

Commercial real estate firm, Avison Young, has completed the sale of the University of Bradford’s Heaton Mount and Emm Lane campus to Liverpool-based organisation, the Greensville Trust.

The estate includes three Grade II-listed buildings. The university bought the property in 1967 to expand its business school campuses, which have recently moved into the University’s City Centre Campus.

Emm Lane and the adjoining Sir Titus Salt building include a lecture theatre, restaurant, and atrium, while the second building, Heaton Mount, has a 42-bedroom hotel extension, a kitchen, dining, and meeting facilities, as well as a further lecture theatre and a civil wedding license. There is also ample car parking provision on site.

The Greensville Trust, which is an Islamic charitable and community group, currently headquartered in Liverpool, intends to move to Bradford and convert the property for mixed purposes, including community use, adult education, a primary school and nursery care as well as leisure and function spaces.

Dai Powell, director at Avison Young’s Leeds office, who completed the sale on behalf of The University, said: “It was a rare opportunity to have such unusual and historic properties available for purchase.

“Our primary goal was to find a buyer that could benefit from the distinctiveness of the buildings and make good use of their variety and versatility. The property lends itself to mixed-use, which is ideal for The Greensville Trust’s requirements.

"It’s great to see the buildings retained for community use now that the business cchool and other faculties have moved into the city centre.”

Stuart McKinnon-Evans, chief finance officer at the university, said: “We are very pleased the trust is taking over this site. The work they do complements the university’s own efforts to benefit the community. We think they will be a great addition to the city and the district and we look forward to working with them to improve opportunities for people in Bradford.”

With plans to renovate the buildings, The Greensville Trust aims to be in its new Bradford properties by summer 2022.