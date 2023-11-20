Historic building in heart of York set for new lease of life as residential space

Part of a 19th century building in the heart of York could soon be transformed into living space by a major property company.

Helmsley Group has submitted plans to convert the disused upper floors of a property on York’s High Ousegate into a residential property.

The building Helmsley plans to convert dates from the 19th century and has purpose-built commercial property on the ground floor with residential space on the upper floors.

A spokesman said: “The application proposes to preserve 24-25 High Ousegate to allow the historically sensitive reinstatement of residential use to the upper floors of the building, currently used only for retail storage.

“Access to the apartments will be gained via a new staircase created at 9 Coppergate. This later 20th century addition is currently used as a rear secondary exit by Card Factory with prominent retail frontage. With current occupant Card Factory nearing the end of its lease, Helmsley Group is in talks with potential future tenants at 24-25 High Ousegate.

This application follows recently submitted plans by Helmsley Group for the residential conversion of three holiday lets on York’s Spurriergate into permanent homes.

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at Helmsley Group, said: “There is so much potential at city centre locations such as this to bring much needed and unused space back to life, returning the property to its originally intended use for the first time in more than a century.

“Our plans will preserve the history of the building while sensitively enhancing the street scene along Coppergate for the benefit of visitors and residents alike.”

Max Reeves, director at Helmsley Group, added: “Helmsley Group has a strong track record of residential development in York, including the recent conversion of The Old Fire Station and numerous other city centre residential schemes, unlocking numerous benefits for the city and local economy.