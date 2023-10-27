Historic drovers inn based in picturesque Yorkshire village to reopen in November

A historic drovers inn is set to provide a boost for Yorkshire’s rural economy when it reopens in November.

The Owl at Hawnby, near York, will be run by the Yorkshire-born chef Sam Varley and his team who are committed to sourcing food from local suppliers.

Mr Varley, who is chef and co-owner of Bantam, the Michelin-acclaimed restaurant in Helmsley, previously worked at the Fitzrovia Restaurant in the St. Kilda area of Melbourne in Australia and Duck Soup in Soho, London.

He said: “I love pubs and I’m concerned about the rate at which they are closing. They are an important part of society that we are losing. I’m excited to help preserve such a fantastic one in such an amazing location.

“The food and drink that I will be serving at the Owl will help to maintain and enhance one of the loveliest pubs in Yorkshire.

"There will be a clear distinction between the bar snacks and the full restaurant menu, but all our food will be created in house and served with the same attention to detail and care we take at Bantam.

"We will source much of our food locally and we are fortunate to be part of the Hawnby Estate, which has a plentiful supply of game, beef, lamb and vegetables, while the North Yorkshire coast, with its abundance of fish, is less than a hour away.”

He is supported in both ventures by his father Peter, a professor in tourism and hospitality at Newcastle Business School, and Joanne, who is the overall business manager and Peter’s partner.

Jamie Savile, from Mexborough Estates, commented: “The arrival of Sam, supported by Peter and Joanne, at the Owl is great news. In only a couple of years, Sam has established Bantam as one of the finest restaurants in the area. Bantam is already in the 2023 Michelin Guide

and has had glowing reviews in both the national and the regional press.

“I am very confident that Sam’s move to the Owl will be a tremendous success, making the most of the inn’s enormous potential.

"Sam and his team all share our enthusiasm and desire to build a sustainable and successful rural hospitality business and in particular it is great that Sam understands the importance of the British country pub.

He added: “Sam’s CV speaks for itself.

"We are extremely fortunate to have him cooking here in Hawnby, with the surrounding area now becoming a real culinary hotspot with the Star at Harome, the Black Swan at Oldstead and the Abbey Inn at Byland all having stellar reputations.”

Peter Varley added: “We want the Owl to remain the heart of the village, where everyone from villagers and local farmers to visiting fell runners, cyclists and hikers rub shoulders with the shooting parties, gourmets and beer enthusiasts.