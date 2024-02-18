The 7,874 sq ft store will be located in 12-18 Eldon Street in Barnsley.

The three-story shop will offer a bikes and cycling goods from both JE James Cycles, a Yorkshire and Derbyshire-based family-run business that has been operating for over 60 years, and Giant Bikes, one of the biggest bike brands in the world.

The origins of 12-18 Eldon Street can be traced back to 1907, when it was created as a purpose-built YMCA headquarters.

This building is part of the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone, a four-year £4m project between Barnsley Council and Historic England, which aims to bring life back to historic buildings through restoration work and cultural activity on the street.