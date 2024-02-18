Historic family-owned cycle retailer JE James Cycles to open first Barnsley store
The 7,874 sq ft store will be located in 12-18 Eldon Street in Barnsley.
The three-story shop will offer a bikes and cycling goods from both JE James Cycles, a Yorkshire and Derbyshire-based family-run business that has been operating for over 60 years, and Giant Bikes, one of the biggest bike brands in the world.
The origins of 12-18 Eldon Street can be traced back to 1907, when it was created as a purpose-built YMCA headquarters.
This building is part of the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone, a four-year £4m project between Barnsley Council and Historic England, which aims to bring life back to historic buildings through restoration work and cultural activity on the street.
Chris James, business partner at JE James Cycles, said: “We’re really excited about bringing JE James Cycles and Giant Bikes to Barnsley. We’ve been impressed with the regeneration that’s happened so far in the town centre – it’s such a buoyant place right now. There are not many places attracting footfall like Barnsley town centre now is.”