Historic former coach house linked to Beningbrough Hall could be turned into homes

A former coach house linked to a stately home in Yorkshire could soon be transformed into new homes.

The future of Dawnay Coach House in North Yorkshire could be secured this week if planning permission is granted for a major heritage conservation project.

GEM Construction’s development plans for the Victorian brick and slate coach house buildings off Chapmans Lane, Shipton-by-Beningbrough, have been recommended for approval by the planning officer at Hambleton District Council, which meets on Thursday.

Erected at the end of the 19th or start of the 20th century, the buildings originally housed the horse-drawn coaches of Beningbrough Hall, which is two miles away. With eight buildings in all on the site, the coach house fell into disrepair with the rise of the motor car in the 1930s and most recently it was used for livestock, hay and storage.

If permission is granted, the conversion and reconfiguration of the existing coach house will create three homes, with the addition of two, separate new, “historically sensitive” homes.

The new sustainably designed homes would include either gardens or courtyards, car parking, electric vehicle charging, heat recovery and renewable energy systems.

“Dawnay Coach House is in a derelict state, but remains anoutstanding and beautiful building, a rural jewel with real presence and stature,” said Mike Green,director of GEM Construction, which will receive an element of affordable homes support from thelocal council if the project is approved.

“There are significant challenges ahead involved in bringing the buildings back to life.

