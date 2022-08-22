Historic former fire station in Sheffield is transformed into residential apartments

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix Court has been transformed from student accommodation into all-purpose residential apartments.

The final phase of the scheme has seen the ground and third floors units reconfigured and refurbished, while the lobby has undergone a remodelling to create a new reception area and general office, with the former laundry converted into a mail room.

Work on the 93-unit scheme has been undertaken by property management company Resify on behalf of owner L1 Property.

A former fire station building in Sheffield which dates from the 1920s is enjoying a new lease of life.

A spokesman said: "The units were previously in an outdated configuration with clusters of two or three bedrooms, a shared kitchen and bathroom and no dedicated living space.

"Resify’s understanding of local market requirements and its strategic approach has transformed Phoenix Court by creating one and two-bedroom apartments with separate living rooms; with some apartments also being reconfigured to make them open plan. Resify completed the first phase in January this year with 29 apartments on the first floor being transformed and fully let."

The 1920s building, which is situated on Division Street within the city centre close to the universities, was converted into student accommodation and extended to Rockingham Street in the early 1990s.

However, with students staying away during the pandemic, occupancy levels plummeted, and L1 Property started working with Resify360 last year to explore other options.

Obi Williams, Managing Director of Resify, commented “The transformation of Phoenix Court has brought it back in line with market demand.

"It’s a historic building in a prime location, however the décor and layout were dated, and rental yields were well below par for the area. Given the wealth of student accommodation in Sheffield, it made sense to create multi-purpose apartments to appeal to a wider range of occupants.

“The project shows how an understanding of the local market, and how a strategic approach can transform a single-use development in an area of oversupply.

"We’re delighted with the response from tenants, which demonstrates the demand for high-quality, fully furnished apartments in Sheffield’s city centre.”