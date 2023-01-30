Historic former headquarters of Halifax Building Society up for sale for £1.5m

Halifax Building Society’s historic former headquarters is up for sale on a freehold basis for £1.5m.

The four-storey building on the town’s Commercial Street was also home to Halifax Building Society’s first branch, called Branch 001, and opened in 1853.

It remained operational until last September, when it was closed by Lloyds Banking Group, and is now for sale along with adjoining retail units.

The building has been brought to market by Halifax-based property consultancy Walker Singleton, which was itself established in the town in 1889.

The ground floor comprises a main banking hall with meeting rooms and staff facilities. The first, second, third, fourth and basement levels have been separated off from the trading branch at the ground floor.

Alongside the former Halifax headquarters, the sale also includes the adjoining ground floor retail units at 17 and 19 King Edward Street and 16 Alexandra Street.

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Barker, said: “The former building society headquarters is one of the most historically significant and recognisable sites in Halifax town centre. The size, location and prominence of the building means it provides an excellent development opportunity to revive this landmark and create modern commercial space for the town.”

“I would strongly advise any interested parties to get in contact to arrange to view this iconic premises.”