Historic Grade I listed building in the heart of York is acquired by Helmsley Group

The Georgian building overlooks the River Ouse and was purchased by Helmsley from law firm Hague & Dixon LLP, which also occupied the building.

A spokesman said: “Cumberland House is one of a number of acquisitions made by Helmsley in this area of the city, with the developer having recently unveiled its vision for the regeneration of Coney Street and its adjacent riverside.

"While Helmsley Group engages with prospective new occupiers, the building will open its doors to the public as part of the York Unlocked festival, which is inspired by the Open House events held in more than 60 cities across the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inaugural York Unlocked event, which takes place on October 15 and 16, invites participants to uncover hidden gems within the city and aims to raise public awareness and appreciation of architecture.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “Cumberland House forms part of our programme of strategic acquisitions across this area of the city. As outlined in our vision for Coney Street Riverside, we’re committed to striking the delicate balance between transformation and heritage protection when it comes to development within York, as a means of further enhancing the city’s unique and historic character.

“We’re looking forward to being involved with York Unlocked and, in opening up access to this stunning building, prompting appreciation of York’s heritage and urban landscape.”

Kathy King, founder and project lead at York Unlocked, added: We’re excited to be able to showcase this unique heritage asset to York visitors and residents alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

York-based property investment and development specialist, Helmsley Group, has acquired Cumberland House, a Grade I listed building located in the heart of the city.