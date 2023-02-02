Historic Grade II listed building near York Minster is transformed into restaurant

A historic listed building in York is being transformed into a restaurant.

The new York Minster Refectory restaurant is now set to open in early spring. The new brasserie style restaurant will be in the Grade II listed former York Minster school, which closed in 2020. The former school’s main building, which stands close to the Minster, was built in the 1830s.

GEM Construction’s chairman Mike Green, joint director and partner in the new venture with The Star Group’s director Andrew Pern, said: “We’ve thrown pretty much everything we’ve got at it since before Christmas and we are now on target to open much earlier than expected, hopefully in early spring.

“We’ve had upwards of 25 building and trades contractors on site throughout the Christmas and New Year period and have really put the pedal to the floor to get this done and open for spring.

“That doesn’t mean cutting any corners as everyone on the project is committed to making York Minster Refectory restaurant building respect its history and create a new restaurant that fits; the building has such heritage and integrity, so we don’t want to lose that.”

Restaurateur and Michelin starred chef Mr Pern said: “The new kitchens on the ground floor are starting to take shape and have come together much more rapidly than even we had hoped for.

“Our executive head chef of the Star Inn the City Joshua Brimmell will also now oversee the development of the menu and all food and hospitality functions at the York Minster Refectory.”