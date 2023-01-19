Historic Grade II listed former Mount Royale Hotel in York could become family homes

A former hotel could enjoy a new lease of life as residential space.

Oakgate Group has submitted a planning application to convert the historic buildings of the Mount Royale Hotel in York back into two grand family homes, with the names of Daresbury and Beech Villas.

The planning application seeks a change of use and restoration of historical features to the Grade II listed building and will include the removal of the dilapidated modern extensions at the rear and side.

Improvements would also include relocation of the vehicle access from

An application has been submitted to breathe new life into the former Mount Royale Hotel in York

The Mount, with the gardens landscaped to benefit the historic setting.

A spokesman said: “Removal of the modern extensions and clutter from the rear of the properties will allow the existing planning permission for two new homes in the walled grounds, to be revised to facilitate four

contemporary semi-detached properties, without compromising the setting of the listed buildings.

“The property had been in the Oxtoby family’s ownership since 1967 when 119 The Mount was converted into a hotel, before it was expanded to include No. 117 The Mount in 1978.

"The closure of the hotel was announced last year, with the owners citing that it was no longer viable as a hotel.”

“The Grand Villas were originally built in 1834 and occupied as family homes until becoming a hotel.”

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate, commented: “It’s a challenge and great responsibility to be able to create a sustainable new future for these wonderful buildings, bringing them back to their former glory, and original use.

“The additional homes within the walled gardens off Albemarle Road have been designed to perfectly complement the existing villas and build on the two previous planning permissions to create high-quality environmentally friendly family homes in this wonderful location.”

