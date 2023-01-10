A historic townhouse in York is set to enjoy a new lease of life as a hotel.

The independent hotel, the New Holgate, set to take over the Holgate Bridge Bed and Breakfast in a deal worth £2m.

The York-based businessman Nick Bradley, who specialises in real estate and hospitality, has acquired the bed and breakfast and is transforming the Grade II listed townhouse into a boutique hotel, the New Holgate.

New Holgate, which is scheduled to open in March, will feature 11 individually designed rooms as well as dining options for both guests and local residents.

Mr Bradley, the founder of New Holgate, said: “To be able to create something new for York is an opportunity that I haven’t taken lightly. My team and I have thought really carefully about how we can be a space for local residents to enjoy, just as much as holidaymakers.

"We’re designing something warm, welcoming and exciting at the heart of Holgate.”

The interior renovation will be managed by the Yorkshire-based award design practice, Studio Two. A spokesman said that Studio Two will work alongside Mr Bradley and his team to create a space that also reflects the industrial history of Holgate, through the use of metals including iron beams and carefully selected artwork.