Historic Jubilee Mill is sold to independent freight forwarding firm Uniexpress

Property group Eddisons has sold the Jubilee Mill office building near Little Germany in Bradford to Uniexpress.

Uniexpress, which is headquartered in the city and operates from nine locations across the UK, has moved its head office from Bradford Business Park to the Jubilee Mill to accommodate the growth of the business, renaming the four-storey property Navigation Point. It now employs more than 70 people in Bradford.

Uniexpress CEO Michael Fitzpatrick said: “We’re excited to have secured this city centre location to support our continued growth. Its location is ideal to attract new talent and establish our headquarters as a centre of excellence in freight forwarding.”

Eddisons associate director Matt Jennings added: “We’re really pleased to have sold Jubilee Mill to Uniexpress. Not only is it great to be able to help a successful Bradford business achieve further growth, it is also really good news that this deal will ensure that jobs remain in the city centre.

“We received a great deal of interest from buyers who were keen to redevelop the site as residential accommodation but it is very positive for Bradford that this property will continue as a high quality, modern employment centre.”

Eddisons sold the open-plan Jubilee Mill office building on behalf of debt counselling charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), which was founded in Bradford in 1996.

A spokesman said: “Increasing demand for the charity’s services which provide free debt advice for people with financial problems, fuelled by the cost of living crisis and rising energy prices, has necessitated a move to new premises for CAP.”

The charity has consolidated into a single premises at Jubilee House, the former Yorkshire Building Society call centre, on Filey Road in the city in order to ramp up its support for people with debts and other financial difficulties.

As part of the relocation, earlier this year Eddisons also sold CAP’s 17,000 sq ft Jubilee Centre on Stott Hill to the Light Church, securing the future for the Bradford Central Foodbank, which operates from the property.