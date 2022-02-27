LSW London, which sells its own range of products, including journals, cards and notebooks, in 20 countries around the world, is moving its studio into the Sunny Bank Mills complex at Farsley, between Leeds and Bradford.

The company was established in London by Lili Sinclair-Williams in 2017 but relocated to Yorkshire in 2020.

Mrs Sinclair-Williams’ husband, Mark, joined the business in February 2021. She said: “The location of Sunny Bank Mills in the centre of Farsley is perfect for us.

Mark Sinclair-Williams (left) John Gaunt and Lili Sinclair-Williams at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley. Picture: Giles Rocholl.

“We moved to the area in June 2020 and the mill has been a real draw for us - with its range of restaurants, bars, cafes and other exciting businesses. We’ve visited numerous times to enjoy all that SBM (Sunny Bank Mills) has to offer.

“We’ve experienced rapid growth in the past 18 months that has taken us from 30 stockists in the UK to over 600 stockists in 20 countries around the world.”

“Over the next three years, we are going to expand our team, significantly increase our inventory levels and grow our distribution network - and we see Sunny Bank Mills as the perfect location to make this happen.”

LSW London is moving into the recently refurbished Red Lane Mill.

Over the past 10 years, Sunny Bank Mills, which is where Yorkshire Television’s Emmerdale and Heartbeat were once filmed, has been transformed into a modern office and leisure complex where 400 people now work.

John Gaunt, owner and joint managing director of Sunny Bank Mills, said: “I am pleased to be offering quality business space in the community, close to where people live.”

He added: “Our efforts are now firmly focused on refurbishing the remaining space in the iconic 1912 Mill with 14,000 sq ft of quality office space over two floors available to let in a variety of configurations.”