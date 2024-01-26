Historic pub in stunning North Yorkshire village reopens after £600,000 renovation creating 15 jobs

The Green Tree Inn, in the village of Patrick Brompton, near Bedale, is enjoying a new lease of life with support from Leeds-based luxury pubs group Crazy Rabbit Inns. The renovation will create 15 full and part time jobs. The inn with 48 covers, and four guest rooms, which are due to open in Spring 2024, will be the group’s second hospitality venue.

The company was founded by Yorkshire entrepreneur Collette Sunderland who bought the Green Tree Inn in 2021 after it had been closed for several years and fallen into disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a £600,000 restoration process that involved the complete refurbishment of the 18th century building, including the replacement of its stone-tiled roof, the pub has now reopened, with a 48-seat restaurant serving dishes that use locally sourced ingredients, cooked in wood-fired ovens.

A 300-year old, listed pub in North Yorkshire has reopened this month after a two-year renovation programme by a Yorkshire-based hospitality group, bucking the current trend of pub closures in the UK. (Photo supplied by The Green Tree Inn)

Collette Sunderland said: “To say we have restored this old pub to its former glory would be an understatement. We have stripped this Grade II-listed, and very dilapidated building back to its bare bones and reimagined it as a perfect, cosy Dales pub, with superb food.”

She added: “The Green Tree is in an excellent location and the local residents have been following our progress closely, and we’re excited to welcome them back. We have also been receiving enquiries about accommodating local shooting parties, as well as from visiting parents of students who are boarding at the nearby Aysgarth prep school. Our guests can expect roaring fires, fabulous food and a warm welcome from our great team of local staff.”

The Green Tree restaurant only uses locally-sourced seasonal produce and the pub serves ales from local breweries including Wensleydale, Theakston and Black Sheep. Specially commissioned works by Yorkshire artists are hung throughout the bar and restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crazy Rabbit Inns was founded by Ms Sunderland in 2021. She acquired an interest in the Blue Lion Hotel at East Witton in 2022 and is undertaking an investment programme to update its rooms and modernise its kitchens.