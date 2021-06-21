Ripon Spa Hotel has been sold for an undisclosed sum to The Inn Collection Group.

The 40-bedroom Edwardian era hotel was sold off a guide price of £1.5m on behalf of longstanding owners the Hutchinson family.
It was brought to market by Colliers in what represented its coming to the commercial market for the first time since it was opened in 1906.
Julian Troup, head of UK Hotels Agency at Colliers, commented: “This sale marks a new chapter in the history of the Ripon Spa Hotel, and I look forward to seeing this renowned Yorkshire hotel benefitting from the high-quality of refurbishment for which The Inn Collection Group is synonymous.
“There has been a noticeable change of mood in recent months among potential hotel purchasers. Activity has significantly increased, and the Ripon Spa Hotel attracted a good deal of interest from a diverse range of buyers before being secured by The Inn Collection Group.”
Located on Park Street in landscaped grounds extending to some 5.75 acres and including international standard croquet lawns, the three-star hotel was built complete with its own ballroom to accommodate high society in the early 1900s when Ripon Spa was operating in the cathedral city.
It continued to trade successfully long after Ripon Spa closed in 1947, although the hotel’s Turkish Baths were eventually converted into The Turf, a popular public bar and bistro with horse-racing décor to complement the hotel’s more formal dining room.
The purchase of the Ripon Spa Hotel by The Inn Collection Group increases to 24 the portfolio of the Alchemy-backed hospitality company, which is based in Northumberland.
Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Ripon Spa Hotel into our portfolio.
“Its picturesque location in such a popular part of the UK makes it the perfect fit for The Inn Collection Group and our offering of delicious food, great drinks and fantastic accommodation in stunning locations. We’re excited to be furthering our expansion plans with such a great site, and are proud to be continuing to thrive during these challenging times for the hospitality sector.”