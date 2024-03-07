Historic Sheffield church goes up for auction with guide price of £220,000 to £250,000

Sheffield’s Whitham Road Spiritualist Church in the Broomhill area of the city is to go up for auction this month, earmarked for redevelopment and with a guide price of £220,000 to £250,000.

The church will feature in the next online sale held by Sheffield-based property auctioneer Mark Jenkinson on March 27.

Adrian Little from Mark Jenkinson said: “The former church is an impressive stone building on a main route through the city and in a popular area that’s within walking distance of all the major university facilities as well as the main teaching hospitals. There are also good schools in the area and a mix of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.

“This building represents a great redevelopment opportunity to create, among other potential uses, much needed residential accommodation, subject to any buyer obtaining the necessary planning consent.”