Historic Sheffield church goes up for auction with guide price of £220,000 to £250,000
Sheffield’s Whitham Road Spiritualist Church in the Broomhill area of the city is to go up for auction this month, earmarked for redevelopment and with a guide price of £220,000 to £250,000.
The church will feature in the next online sale held by Sheffield-based property auctioneer Mark Jenkinson on March 27.
Adrian Little from Mark Jenkinson said: “The former church is an impressive stone building on a main route through the city and in a popular area that’s within walking distance of all the major university facilities as well as the main teaching hospitals. There are also good schools in the area and a mix of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
“This building represents a great redevelopment opportunity to create, among other potential uses, much needed residential accommodation, subject to any buyer obtaining the necessary planning consent.”
The auction, which includes the Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, takes place at www.markjenkinson.co.uk and bidding closes on March 27.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.