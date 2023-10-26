Historic Sheffield manufacturer ceases trading with expected loss of all 47 jobs

One of the world’s largest manufacturers of silver brazing alloys, metal joining products and industrial silver alloys has ceased trading.

Thessco Ltd, which had been a manufacturer of brazing alloys and contact materials since 1760, has been placed into administration with Joanne Hammond and Kris Wigfield of Begbies Traynor appointed as joint administrators. Thessco has its head office and production site in Royds Mills, Sheffield.

A spokesman said: “The company ceased to trade upon the appointment of administrators with the expected loss of all 47 jobs. The administrators are currently working to ensure the best return for creditors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s directors said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have been forced to make the decision to close Thessco Ltd in Sheffield, following a year of turbulent market forces. Spiralling energy prices, increased raw material costs and the significant rise in finance costs have all had a huge impact on the business. We would personally like to thank all our staff for their hard work and dedication, and all our customers and suppliers for their loyalty.”

Joint administrator Joanne Hammond said, “It is very said to see the demise of such a historic Sheffield business, but, unfortunately, market conditions make it unviable for it to continue. As well as supporting employees, we will be seeking the best return for creditors and anyone interested in purchasing plant or machinery should contact us.” (Photo supplied by Begbies Traynor)

Joint administrator Joanne Hammond said, “It is very said to see the demise of such a historic Sheffield business, but, unfortunately, market conditions make it unviable for it to continue. As well as supporting employees, we will be seeking the best return for creditors and anyone interested in purchasing plant or machinery should contact us.”