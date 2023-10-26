All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Historic Sheffield manufacturer ceases trading with expected loss of all 47 jobs

One of the world’s largest manufacturers of silver brazing alloys, metal joining products and industrial silver alloys has ceased trading.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST

Thessco Ltd, which had been a manufacturer of brazing alloys and contact materials since 1760, has been placed into administration with Joanne Hammond and Kris Wigfield of Begbies Traynor appointed as joint administrators. Thessco has its head office and production site in Royds Mills, Sheffield.

A spokesman said: “The company ceased to trade upon the appointment of administrators with the expected loss of all 47 jobs. The administrators are currently working to ensure the best return for creditors.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company’s directors said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have been forced to make the decision to close Thessco Ltd in Sheffield, following a year of turbulent market forces. Spiralling energy prices, increased raw material costs and the significant rise in finance costs have all had a huge impact on the business. We would personally like to thank all our staff for their hard work and dedication, and all our customers and suppliers for their loyalty.”

Most Popular
Joint administrator Joanne Hammond said, “It is very said to see the demise of such a historic Sheffield business, but, unfortunately, market conditions make it unviable for it to continue. As well as supporting employees, we will be seeking the best return for creditors and anyone interested in purchasing plant or machinery should contact us.” (Photo supplied by Begbies Traynor)Joint administrator Joanne Hammond said, “It is very said to see the demise of such a historic Sheffield business, but, unfortunately, market conditions make it unviable for it to continue. As well as supporting employees, we will be seeking the best return for creditors and anyone interested in purchasing plant or machinery should contact us.” (Photo supplied by Begbies Traynor)
Joint administrator Joanne Hammond said, “It is very said to see the demise of such a historic Sheffield business, but, unfortunately, market conditions make it unviable for it to continue. As well as supporting employees, we will be seeking the best return for creditors and anyone interested in purchasing plant or machinery should contact us.” (Photo supplied by Begbies Traynor)

Joint administrator Joanne Hammond said, “It is very said to see the demise of such a historic Sheffield business, but, unfortunately, market conditions make it unviable for it to continue. As well as supporting employees, we will be seeking the best return for creditors and anyone interested in purchasing plant or machinery should contact us.”

The Attercliffe site has been occupied by Thessco, which was originally The Sheffield Smelting Company, since 1788.

Related topics:Sheffield