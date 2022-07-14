Historic Tudor-Gothic style Victorian Cairns Chambers building in Sheffield is up for sale

20 Church Street, a Tudor-Gothic style building, is available for sale on an offers invited basis with agents Knight Frank in Sheffield.

The 7,000 sq ft premises, built between 1894 and 1896, was originally designed by Charles Hadfield for the solicitors Henry & Alfred Maxwell.

It sits at the rear of Orchard Square and features decorative exterior stonework by Frank Tory including a four-foot statue of Earl Cairns, a former Lord Chancellor, and has been previously used as a restaurant at ground and basement level and as office space on the upper floors.

