Historic York building provides rooms for 368 students with cinema and fitness suite

The accommodation provider Student Roost has opened Frederick House, its second property in York. It is on the site of the former head office of building company Shepherd Group, which was founded in York in 1890 by Frederick Shepherd.

Before Frederick House opened its doors, Frederick’s great grandson Paul Shepherd was invited to the property and given a tour.

It offers a range of rooms for 368 students, as well as a free fitness suite, a lounge, a games room, cinema, study space, and an outdoor courtyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Inside the converted police station at the entrance to the building, students can book the ‘hosting kitchen’ where they can celebrate with friends and flatmates, or take part in one of many cooking-based events, hosted by the property team and in collaboration with local businesses, throughout the year.”

Student Roost is the third-largest student accommodation provider in the UK, with more than 50 properties in 20 cities across the country, including York, Belfast, Edinburgh, Swansea, and London.Nathan Goddard, the chief executive at Student Roost, said: “To see Frederick House open and enjoyed by students from across the globe is fantastic.

"I’m proud that we were able to develop a second property in York, to further accommodate students studying at both universities in the city.

"We’ve been keen to open a second property in York for a while, due to the historical significance of the city, the strong reputation of the universities, and the continued growth of students studying in this city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad