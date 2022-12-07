Historic York district could be revived as major independent retail centre

A district which has played a leading role in York’s commercial life since Roman times could soon be transformed into a major retail destination.

Yorkshire property specialist Helmsley Group has submitted plans for its Coney Street Riverside project to City of York Council. The plans for the major regeneration project include the creation of 250,000 sq ft of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial, residential and student buildings.

A spokesman said: “The vision also supports the introduction of a boutique, independent retail experience, alongside the creation and rejuvenation of the historic lanes and passageways joining Coney Street and the River Ouse together, helping to make the riverfront accessible to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Central to the plans are the sensitive preservation and rejuvenation of Coney Street’s heritage, in recognition of the vitally important role that the street and riverfront have played across York’s long history.”

Helmsley Group has submitted plans for its Coney Street Riverside regeneration project to City of York Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coney Street is the latest project from Helmsley Group, which has been responsible for delivering schemes across the city for 42 years, including the Old Fire Station, Westgate and Merchant’s Exchange on the Riverfront.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “Since 2019, we have been engaged in a period of careful and strategic site assembly across Coney Street, and have worked with key stakeholders and investors, and most recently with the general public, to develop this vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sensitively regenerate an underappreciated area of York city centre, creating a vibrant community with heritage at its heart. The response to our plans from the York public and stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced through our engagement exhibition and website feedback, and we look forward to hopefully securing the future of Coney Street not just now, but for generations to come.”