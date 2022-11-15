A new Japanese restaurant is opening in the heart of York.

The specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has revealed that Wilde’s Wine Bar & Bistro in York has been sold and is set to become IZAKAYA, a restaurant serving a menu of small plates and desserts.

A Christie & Co spokesman said: “The restaurant site is located on Grape Lane in the centre of York and benefits from high footfall. Customers can enjoy their food and drinks in the main dining area which seats 50 or in the outdoor ‘hidden’ courtyard which seats up to 20.”

The new owners behind IZAKAYA, Adam Johnson and Daniel Victory, said: “We are very excited to launch our new restaurant concept in York and we’re thrilled to have secured a spot among some of the city’s best-rated restaurants.

"Our aim is to expand the city centre’s high-end offerings with something fresh, unique, and distinctly charming so we’ve designed a restaurant experience and menu for sharing meals and moments with loved ones.”

The previous owners, Hayley and Mo Abdelsattar decided to sell in order to pursue other interests and spend more time with their family. They said: “It’s been a real pleasure working with Sam at Christie & Co on this sale. Through industry relationships, he introduced us to Adam and Daniel after a few weeks of instructing him to sell the business, and we agreed terms immediately. We wish the new operators all the best on their venture and new concept.”

Sam Ashton, the business agent who handled the sale, added, “Wildes Wine Bar was set in an attractive, quirky premises in York centre so I was confident interest would be high and it wouldn’t take long to find a quality buyer to take over the lease. In this unpredictable market and on the approach to Christmas, I am thrilled to have achieved the asking price for Hayley & Mo.”