Historic Yorkshire-based fashion business secures £7m funding to support international expansion

Baird Group employs more than 500 employees worldwide, with high-street customers including John Lewis, House of Fraser, Ted Baker and TK Maxx.

The partnership ensures that the business, which dates from the 1890s, can increase stock volumes, particularly from suppliers in Asia.

Nick Scott, Group Chief Financial Officer and Director at Baird Group Ltd said: “Our vision is to be the go-to brand for affordable and stylish menswear, and we wanted to partner with a funder that understood our past but also our future.

Nick Scott, CFO at Baird Group

"To achieve our growth ambition, we need to increase stock volumes from new and existing overseas suppliers, so it was critical that we could partner with a financier with both international experience and a flexible approach.”

“The team at BFS took the time to understand our current operations, our customer-base and supply chains, but also, importantly, our vision for the future. This future-focused approach to financing, coupled with their enthusiasm to support our business, was a deciding factor in our decision to partner with BFS.”

Baird Group and BFS were advised by Shaun Mullens of Mazars, and Howard Smith at Interpath.