Hollywood subtitle firm announces global expansion plans

The Sheffield-based firm, which is the leading provider of end-to-end cloud-based localisation and media services to the global entertainment industry, is to open hubs in Turkey, Korea, Thailand, India, Japan and Malaysia.

The company said that the plan is to expand its geographic footprint in key content sourcing and distribution locations. This is part of its global growth strategy to scale its operations by establishing regional hubs in key international locations.

Zoo is keen to expand its international distribution of regional content, alongside the launch of new global direct-to-consumer platforms.

The firm said that it is generating strong demand and opportunity for its globalisation and media services.

Stuart Green, CEO of Zoo Digital, said: “Southeast Asia, the Middle East and India are all experiencing rapid growth as content centres for an increasingly global audience.

"Our expansion in these regions will add scale to Zoo’s operations, further diversify our revenues and provide access to new talent pools in lower cost economies.

"For our clients, it will enable us to deliver even higher levels of creativity, quality and security in some of the fastest-growing and most important regions for media companies.