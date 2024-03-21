Home and Carousel: New opening date for Leeds nightclub and bar in former Tiger Tiger venue
Former Tiger Tiger in Leeds was due to reopen as Carousel and Home nightclub next week but the owner has now said that they will both open on April 5.
Competitive socialising venue Carousel will reside on the ground floor in the venue once occupied by Tiger Tiger with food and drink, gaming options as well as live music and DJs.
Additionally, Home Nightclub will be located downstairs for late night dancing.
The £2.25m project, which will create 100 new jobs, has seen the venue undergo a complete redevelopment of the space.
Founded by John O’Donoghue, both venues are established in Lincoln, with Home first opening its doors in 2011 and Carousel in 2021. The opening of the new sites in Leeds are part of the group’s expansion plans across the UK.
Carousel will feature private karaoke rooms, shuffleboard tables, interactive darts lanes, beer pong and a range of arcade games. Bookings are now being taken via the website.
Home Nightclub will open below Carousel with two distinctly styled club rooms, hosting headline DJs playing commercial, dance & RnB.
Mr Donoghue said: “This will be the first time in over 20 years something completely new and original has been brought to this great space in The Light.”