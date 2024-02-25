Competitive socialising venue Carousel will reside on the ground floor in the venue once occupied by Tiger Tiger with food and drink, gaming options as well as live music and DJs.

Additionally, Home Nightclub can be found downstairs for those looking to dance late into the night.

The £2.25m project has seen the venue undergo a remarkable transformation with a complete redevelopment of the space.

Founded by John O’Donoghue, both venues are established in Lincoln, with Home first opening its doors in 2011 and Carousel in 2021. The opening of the new sites in Leeds are part of the group’s expansion plans across the UK.

Carousel will feature private karaoke rooms, shuffleboard tables, interactive darts lanes, beer pong and a range of arcade games. Bookings are now being taken via the website.

Home Nightclub will open below Carousel with two distinctly styled club rooms, hosting headline DJs playing commercial, dance & RnB.

Managing director John O'Donoghue said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our newest ventures in Leeds, it’s a great city and was my home for many years. The Light is such an iconic building and the perfect location for the combination of offers we are creating there.”