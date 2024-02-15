Homebuilder celebrates its apprentices

The homebuilder employs six apprentices across North Yorkshire, allowing budding tradespeople to step onto the career ladder and learn key skills in carpentry, bricklaying, scaffolding, or painting and decorating.

The apprentices at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire are supported by experienced tradespeople and have the opportunity to develop their practical skills through on-the-job training.

Simon Jennett, aged 20, is currently undertaking an NVQ Level 2 Apprenticeship in Carpentry and Joinery, he said: “I have always been a hands-on person rather than academic and always enjoyed woodwork and engineering in school. I chose to take on an apprenticeship with Taylor Wimpey as I knew I would get a variety of skills and knowledge by working with them. I have been incredibly supported by my site team and mentors so far and I am looking forward to completing the rest of my journey.”

Bradley Robinson, aged 25, is also currently undertaking an NVQ Level 2 Apprenticeship in Carpentry and Joinery, he said: “I always had a passion for joinery since carrying out work for my grandad where I built planters and boards. I chose an apprenticeship with Taylor Wimpey after they were recommended by a number of family and friends who had a great experience working with the company. My experience as an apprentice has been very enjoyable - my mentors have been supportive, patient and have given me the correct skills to be an excellent joiner.”

Mandy Mann, Direct Trades Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “Our apprentices play a key role in helping us to deliver houses to the local community, and we are excited to be giving young people like Simon and Bradley the opportunity to get onto the career ladder with Taylor Wimpey.”