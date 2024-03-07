The Homebuilder is taking the lead to overcome the shortage of skills in the industry by launching an outreach initiative that aims to work with one million young people over the next two years. Barratt Developments will be taking on the outreach challenge through a variety of activities, such as school visits and donations.

See how women from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West are supporting the growth of the industry by sharing their knowledge and experiences with young people.

Lindsey Sills - Commercial Director

Homebuilder celebrates women in construction for International Women’s Day

Lindsey has worked within commercial teams in the housebuilding industry for more than twenty years, and throughout her career, she has been determined to support diversity in the industry.

In March 2023, Lindsey joined Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, where she became one of seven board members. Most recently, she was also shortlisted in the STEM Leader of the Year category in the Forward Ladies Leadership Summit & Awards 2023.

Within the nomination, Lindsey demonstrated not only her achievements but also the challenges that came with being a female in the industry during this time. These included being the only female in her team for over half of her career, facing increased challenges, and breaking down gender stereotypes.

Lindsey comments: “I’ve worked hard to break the stereotypes and the stigma surrounding housebuilding over the lifetime of my career and have used my own experiences to positively encourage my teams to become more diverse, and I’m proud to say more women than ever are coming through into this part of the business.

“Diversifying the industry and inspiring young women to consider this career path is something I’m incredibly passionate about.”

Jennifer Winyard - Senior Strategic Land Manager

As Senior Strategic Land Manager for Barratt Developments Yorkshire West for five years, Jennifer is passionate about women entering the construction industry.

Throughout her fifteen year career, dual qualified Town Planner and Chartered Development Surveyor with a background in architecture, Jennifer has not only been a staple in the housebuilding industry, but also within the national influencing and networking membership organisation, Women in Property. Since she joined the Yorkshire & North East Committee in 2007, Jennifer has been the branch chair, its Mentoring Ambassador and Student Awards Ambassador.

She was appointed National Chair of Women in Property on 1st March 2024. Jennifer is a spokesperson for Women in Property, overseeing the strategic and day-to-day activities of the organisation. She currently leads the Student Awards Programme nationally, now in its 18th year, as well as overseeing the organisation’s cross-discipline Mentoring Programme. Throughout her career she has been committed to encouraging and inspiring women to join the property and construction industry, particularly young people who might not be aware of the tremendous career scope it offers.

She is an elected Member of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI)’s General Assembly, the debating chamber for the RTPI’s Board of Trustees, where they discuss Policies and other areas of interest for the Institute. As an experienced mentor, Jennifer supports fellow professionals through their RTPI and Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) APCs, as well as participating in the WiP mentoring programme.

Jennifer says: “Encouraging girls to consider a career in property and construction has been a major focus for me throughout my professional life. My lived experience of this industry highlights the fantastic scope it offers across all sectors. There is still more to do to encourage more people, particularly girls and young women, to make it their future too.”

Sarah Marsh - Design Manager

Originally studying for a career in law and part-owning a wedding photography business, Sarah Marsh unexpectedly joined the housebuilding industry just over a decade ago.

Sarah was determined to succeed in her new career, and with hard work, hands-on training, and valuable guidance from the Barratt Developments leadership team, she has been able to do so.

Following her time in the customer care and technical departments, Sarah found a passion for housebuilding. With her role providing the opportunity to see the full lifecycle of a new build development, she plays a pivotal part in creating high-quality homes in new communities across the region.

Sarah said: “There is a bright future for the housebuilding industry, especially for women. There are a wide variety of roles within construction that require different skillsets, and only by truly embracing diversity will we succeed.

“I would encourage any woman thinking about joining the housebuilding industry to consider what they enjoy, as well as the changing technology and environment landscape, to determine where their skills might best be suited in the sector.

“I’m really proud to work for a five star builder who is progressive and forward thinking, which is a great environment for women looking to step into the industry. ”

