Honest Burger is giving away 500 free meals to first customers at new Leeds restaurant

Honest Burgers is opening a restaurant on Cloth Hall Street, in Leeds later this month. The opening will create 20 jobs. It is the 41st restaurant in the brand's portfolio, which has seen launches in Liverpool, Manchester and London Bridge in recent years.

Founded in Brighton in 2009 by friends Tom Barton and Philip Eeles, Honest describes itself as the UK’s only burger brand to craft everything from scratch, with beef patties, sauces,

pickles, relishes and chips all made-in-house.

Honest Burger is giving away 500 free meals to the first customers through the door of its new restaurant in Yorkshire.

The company has its own south London butchery, which has been serving its restaurants since 2017.

A spokesman said: "The brand has always championed local independent businesses, working closely with breweries and local bars on a range of food and drink collaborations.

"Back in spring, Honest launched a pop-up at the Leeds Brewery and tap-room Northern Monk, giving the people of Yorkshire a taste of things to come with a local special featuring Heathen IPA beer cheese and Faith pale ale pickled onions."

Tom Barton, Co-Founder Honest Burgers said: "Leeds has been a long time coming for Honest and we’re very happy to open on Monday 25 July.

"All of our restaurants have close ties with local breweries and producers. In Leeds that means beers from Northern Monk and a local burger - launching in August - featuring beer pickled onions, smoked cheddar and a brand new black garlic chipotle chutney from lockdown star Thiccc Sauce. And for the first time ever, we’ll be serving a cheesy version of our cult favourite bacon gravy for all your burger and chip dunking needs."